Felix V. HernandezEl Paso - Felix V. Hernandez was born April 2, 1945, and lived a full life until September 20, 2020. He spent almost four decades in education, worked outdoors in his free time, and loved serving the Lord. He graduated from Artesia (N.M.) High School, and received his M.A. of education from Eastern New Mexico University.He was preceded in death by his mother, Francesca Hernandez, his father, Felix V. Hernandez, his sisters, Esther Carrera Balbina (Bobbie) Sanchez, Felipa Carrera, and Refugia (Cuca) Jacobo. He is survived by his wife, Silvia Morales Hernandez; brother Larry Hernandez (Elva); son, Miguelangelo Hernandez (Jackie); daughters, Alexia Hernandez (Luis Martinez), Lillian Hernandez and Aimee Hernandez, his Grandchildren, Christopher and Caroline Hernandez, and numerous nephews and nieces.He is remembered as a devoted man of God who loved his family, fishing, passing on his knowledge to anyone who listened because he never met a stranger, and as an honorable man.The Visitation will take place at Crestview Funeral Home on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, with a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm.