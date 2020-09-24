1/1
Felix V. Hernandez
Felix V. Hernandez

El Paso - Felix V. Hernandez was born April 2, 1945, and lived a full life until September 20, 2020. He spent almost four decades in education, worked outdoors in his free time, and loved serving the Lord. He graduated from Artesia (N.M.) High School, and received his M.A. of education from Eastern New Mexico University.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Francesca Hernandez, his father, Felix V. Hernandez, his sisters, Esther Carrera Balbina (Bobbie) Sanchez, Felipa Carrera, and Refugia (Cuca) Jacobo. He is survived by his wife, Silvia Morales Hernandez; brother Larry Hernandez (Elva); son, Miguelangelo Hernandez (Jackie); daughters, Alexia Hernandez (Luis Martinez), Lillian Hernandez and Aimee Hernandez, his Grandchildren, Christopher and Caroline Hernandez, and numerous nephews and nieces.

He is remembered as a devoted man of God who loved his family, fishing, passing on his knowledge to anyone who listened because he never met a stranger, and as an honorable man.

The Visitation will take place at Crestview Funeral Home on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, with a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
September 25, 2020
Mr. Hernandez was a blessing to the staff and students of Mettie Jordan Elementary his final years in education. He was a true storyteller and when he left us, he left a void that was hard to replace. Our prayers are with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Tracy Davis
Coworker
