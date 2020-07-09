Fermina AcuñaEl Paso - With great sadness, we share the passing of our mom, Fermina Acuña. Surrounded by her loving family, she was called to heaven by our Lord on July 8, 2020.She was born in Clint, TX on July 7, 1938 and was married to Luis Acuña for 64 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved like no other. She raised her six children and helped raise her grandchildren as well. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of San Lorenzo Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by daughter Angelita Soto, her parents, Socorro and Fernando Ramirez, and brother, Antonio Ramirez. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Luis Acuña, her children Luis Acuña (Lorenza), Gerardo Acuña (Hilda), Yolanda Saucedo (Jaime), Veronica Soto (Agustin), and Cynthia Franco (Mario), 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.Pallbearers will be her beloved grandsons: Gabriel Acuña, Albert Acuña, Adrian Soto, Daniel Acuña, Daniel Soto, LJ Soto, and Ricardo Franco. Honorary Pallbearers: Jaime Saucedo, Mario Franco, and Agustin Morales.Visitation will be at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas, 9521 N Loop Dr from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, with recitation of the rosary at 4:00 pm on Friday, July 10,2020. Graveside service at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd.Services Entrusted To Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.