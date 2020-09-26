Fernando Alvarado
El Paso - Fernando Alvarado passed away on September 21st, 2020 at age 61. He is now reunited with his mother Rufina Alvarado, his father Carlos F. Alvarado, and his best friend and brother Alfredo Alvarado. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly A. Alvarado, as well as his two children Matthew Alvarado and Veronica VanTassel. Fernando was raised in El Paso, TX where he graduated from Parkland High School in 1977. He became the first member of his family to receive a college degree, upon his graduation from UTEP in 1984. He began working for UPS in 1982 and remained with the company for over 35 years until retiring in 2017. Fernando loved to be called "Max", a nickname he received as a child due to his pride of being a "Maxican". It doesn't matter the relation you had to Fernando, the word everybody uses to best describe him remains the same: selfless. Living his life by putting God first, he made sure that everyone around him knew that they were cared for through his acts of integrity, hard work, and love. Our tears aren't because we mourn for him, but because we are grateful he knew our names. We love you dad.
Gathering of Remembrance will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM with Rosary at 2:30 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.