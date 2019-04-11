|
Fernando Del Toro Jr.
El Paso - Fernando Del Toro Jr., 61 was called to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Fernando Del Toro Sr. He is survived by His wife of 40 yrs. Yolanda Del Toro, and his 4 children Fernando III, Henry, Adrian Del Toro, Letty Valtierra, SIL- Daniel Valtierra Sr. & Uriel Posada. & DIL- Gina & Raquel, Grandchildren Samantha & Kevin, Stephanie, Daniel Jr., Devyn, Amor, Adelyn, Milena, Abigail & Zayden. Great Grandchildren, Serenity & Serena. Mother Frances Del Toro & Siblings, Frank, Pat, Isabel, Andy & Sal. His family and church community will miss him dearly. Visitation 5-9 Fri. April 12 at Mount Carmel Funeral Home 1755 Zaragoza. Rosary at 7:00 pm. Services Sat. April 13 at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church at 9:00 AM.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 11, 2019