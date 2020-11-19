Fernando Gomez Baquera
El Paso - Fernando Gomez Baquera, 83, passed away Saturday, the 14th of November 2020.
Fernando was born in El Paso, TX on the 19th of December 1936. He graduated as a Silver Fox from Jefferson High School and later attended Texas Western. He proudly served his country in the US Army, all the while playing in his old Chuck Taylor's on the basketball court. Fernie married the love of his life, Mary.
Fernando worked for the Mountain Bell and Southwestern Bell Phone Company and retired into a life of avid golfing. Nano adored spending time with his family and his buddies, as well as traveling with his loving wife.
Fernando was preceded in death by his parents -Nicholas and Socorro whom he adored. He leaves behind his beautiful wife Mary, his adoring daughters; Rosetta, Roina, and Rosella, his treasured granddaughter; Cydney, and his cherished sisters Emma Gonzalez (Leo), Socorro Irwin (Paul), Beatrice Vasquez (Bobby), Ofelia Baquera, and Ruth Monteros (Hanky). He also leaves behind precious family and friends.
Due to restrictions, private services will take place on Tuesday, the 24th of November at Sunset Funeral Home. If you wish to join us via live stream please visit Sunset Funeral Home Northeast Facebook page or www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
from 1-4p.m. with a rosary and prayer service beginning at 2p.m. Private burial will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Wednesday, the 25th of November. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guardian Angel Catholic Church at 3021 Frutas Ave, El Paso, TX. 79905, which held a very special place in Fernando's heart.