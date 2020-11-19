1/1
Fernando Gomez Baquera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fernando Gomez Baquera

El Paso - Fernando Gomez Baquera, 83, passed away Saturday, the 14th of November 2020.

Fernando was born in El Paso, TX on the 19th of December 1936. He graduated as a Silver Fox from Jefferson High School and later attended Texas Western. He proudly served his country in the US Army, all the while playing in his old Chuck Taylor's on the basketball court. Fernie married the love of his life, Mary.

Fernando worked for the Mountain Bell and Southwestern Bell Phone Company and retired into a life of avid golfing. Nano adored spending time with his family and his buddies, as well as traveling with his loving wife.

Fernando was preceded in death by his parents -Nicholas and Socorro whom he adored. He leaves behind his beautiful wife Mary, his adoring daughters; Rosetta, Roina, and Rosella, his treasured granddaughter; Cydney, and his cherished sisters Emma Gonzalez (Leo), Socorro Irwin (Paul), Beatrice Vasquez (Bobby), Ofelia Baquera, and Ruth Monteros (Hanky). He also leaves behind precious family and friends.

Due to restrictions, private services will take place on Tuesday, the 24th of November at Sunset Funeral Home. If you wish to join us via live stream please visit Sunset Funeral Home Northeast Facebook page or www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net from 1-4p.m. with a rosary and prayer service beginning at 2p.m. Private burial will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Wednesday, the 25th of November. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guardian Angel Catholic Church at 3021 Frutas Ave, El Paso, TX. 79905, which held a very special place in Fernando's heart.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved