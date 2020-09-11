1/1
Fernando Grajeda
Fernando Grajeda

El Paso - On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Fernando (Fernie) Grajeda, loving husband and father, went to be with our Lord at the age of 72.

Fernie was born August 16, 1948 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966. While attending UTEP, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam and Japan. Fernie was a proud Marine! He married Maria C. (Tina) in 1975. He was employed at the US Postal Service where he started as a letter carrier, trained the first female letter carriers in El Paso, obtained multiple promotions and retired as a Safety Specialist.

Fernie was preceded in death by his father Ascención, mother María de Jesus, and brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Tina, his five children Sonia, Cynthia, Zandra, Gloria and Miguel, grandchildren Emmalee, Azalea and Fernando, his sister Carmen, brothers Francisco, Ascención Jr., and Alberto, many brothers- and sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, coworkers and friends.

Fernie was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Rosary at 3:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
