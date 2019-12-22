|
Fernando Lara Sr.
El Paso - Fernando Lara Sr., 85, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Mr. Lara was school bus driver and retired from the El Paso Independent School District. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Lara. Survived by their children Sandra Ann Lara Lucero, Fernando Lara Jr., and Deneen Lara (Kathryn A. Lara), 2 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren and 5 siblings. Visitation will be Friday, December 27th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 28th at 9:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3729 Hueco Avenue followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019