Fernando Zubiate Sr.
El Paso - Fernando Zubiate Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on December 18 at 9:03 P.M., surrounded by his large and loving family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years Anna Maria Zubiate. His 5 children, Fernando Zubiate Jr., Cecilia Ann Rodriguez, Laura Marie Enriquez, Christopher Zubiate, and Steven Matthew Zubiate , as well as 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Officer Zubiate was a 30-year employee of the County of El Paso in the capacity of Deputy Sheriff and bailiff of the 243rd District Court of the Honorable Judge Herbert Marsh. "Zubie" as he was known, a great athlete himself, was a big sports fan who had an unmatched love of football and boxing. His biggest love was his family, especially his "Anita" or "Mom" and all of his kids, grandkids, great, and great-great grandkids. In his last hour, he summoned up the strength to open his eyes, and enough air in his lungs to say, "I'm happy. I know I'm dying, but I'm very happy," because he was surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held Sunday December 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday December 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Ave., with the Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019