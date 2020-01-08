|
|
Fidel Almanza Jr.
El Paso - Fidel (Tata) Almanza, Jr. passed away in peace on Sunday January 5, 2020 at the age of 66.
He was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, brother, faithful friend, and a passionate coach. He truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family. Spending time with his grandchildren to being on the softball field with his second family.
Tata's life would seem too short by many but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of time in which one lives. His amazing smile and "gentle" advice brought so much joy to both family and friends. He never let another person down. He fulfilled every obligation he ever undertook. His word was his bond, and everyone knew it. Tata was never stingy, though he understood the value of a dollar and the importance of saving, the generosity he expressed with his money matched his generosity of spirit.
Tata loved sports, especially football and softball. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Wildcats. Tata had a passion for softball, it showed through his words and his actions. Being a coach for over 35 years he always got to display the positive mental attitude regardless of the adversity which arose. He always taught everyone not to worry about the problems but what the solution would be. He was always positive, finding solutions, caring with an open door policy. He helped build softball for what it is today in El Paso, he also build everlasting friendships between coaches and players. He will forever live in our hearts.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Alice Almanza; daughters Trish Almanza, Marie Almanza Rubio, Monica Almanza Zubia; grandchildren Desiree Almanza, Alliese, Zylar, Joseph, and Adain Medina, Solara and Andrew Rubio, Nevaeh Zubia; Parents Fidel and Magadalena, Brothers Hector and Louie; Sisters Hilda and Magadalena. He is preceded into eternal life with his grandson Jacob Anthony Rubio, his brother, and grandparents.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Cynthia and Alicia from Sierra; Liliana and Juana from Global Hospice; Dr Sonia Alvarez; Dr Paragrotis Valilis; and Dr Anuradha Gupta.
"That man is a success who lived well, laughed often and loved much; who gained the respect of intelligent men and love of children; who has fulfilled niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it, who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had"
Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 Funeraria Del Angel-Restlawn with a
Vigil/Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday January 11, 2020 at Most Holy Trinity. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Joseph and Adain Medina, Jason Zubia, Christopher Rubio, Luis Enchinton, Samuel Hernandez, Roman Hernandez, Hector Almanza, Christian Ortiz, and Miguel Almanza.
Honorary Pallbearers: Sam Attel, Javier Hernandez, Alfred "Chewbecca" Miranda, John Gable, Joe Zapata, and Fernie Rangel.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020