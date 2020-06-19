Fidel Luigi Romero
El Paso - On Monday, June 15th, Fidel Luigi Romero, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Helga, his daughter Mona and her husband David Yrigoyen, and his son Josef Romero. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Sabrina, Jessica and Christina as well as five great grandchildren.
He was born in Rouse Colorado in 1934 and raised in Walsenburg, Colorado. In his late teens he joined the US Army, 82nd Airborne, and after two tours in Vietnam and 25 years of military service, he retired in 1976. He then served his very same unit in a Civil Service role for another 10 years. He ended his career after three years in the United States Postal Service and fully retired in 1990.
During his military service he was stationed at many posts both stateside and overseas. In 1975 he made Ft. Bliss, El Paso, Texas his home to settle his family.
He met his lovely wife Helga while stationed in Munich, Germany. Though they didn't speak each other's language, they made their passion work and together were married for 58 years.
He lived his life valuing honesty, hard work and dignity, and will be truly missed by all who loved him.
The family would like to thank all the staff at William Beaumont Army Medal Center, specifically the ER, ICU and the surgical teams, with a special thanks to Dr. Martinez, Dr. Bell, Dr. Kirby and Dr. Larson.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Diaz Luna, wife and staff for their exceptional care and service.
A Graveside Service will begin at 10:00 am on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.