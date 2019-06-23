Fidencia "Lencha" Vargas



El Paso - Fidencia "Lencha" Parra Vargas, 95, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend went to her heavenly home, peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 17, 2019. The joys of her life were her family, especially the children, praying her rosary, spiritual meditations, word search puzzles, and gardening. Her yearly Christmas family tradition was praying the Novena to Santo Nino de Atocha, which she led with great pride, dedication and devotion, together with family and friends. Fidencia was a long time resident of Clint, TX where she was a member of the San Lorenzo Catholic Church. She was also a member of the San Elizario Genealogy & Historical Society. Fidencia is survived by her three children: Helen Rojas, Elvia Agan, and Gilberto Vargas Jr; wife Olga; 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Fidencia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilberto Vargas Sr., her parents, and 7 siblings. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina, with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:15 at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills Blvd. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1 pm. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary