Fleta Nance Pruett



El Paso - Fleta Nance Pruett placed her last bid and attended her last soiree before passing away on June 7, 2019. Fleta was born on February 22, 1922 in Ringgold, GA. Raised on a small farm, she started work at the Lawless Bedspread Mill, where she was a star player for the company softball team. She then graduated from business school and served as a Radar Technician at Fort Oglethorpe during World War II. Shortly before the war ended in 1945, she married Albert Jennings Pruett and cherished her fifty-three years with him. They built a life in El Paso, TX where Fleta lovingly raised two children and was an active member of the community. She was a member of the Decker Bridge Club; and attained ACBL Ruby Life Master status. She traveled to numerous places in the United States and in Great Britain to play bridge and regaled many with her stories and successes from these tournaments. She served as the local President of the DAR, and as a Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Fleta delighted in her time with the Lower Valley Woman's Club and the El Paso Toast Mistress club. Fleta also had a life-long love of singing, she sang with her sisters on the radio in Georgia in the 1930's and 1940's, continuing to sing in her later years with a Gospel group. She celebrated many friendships throughout her life, including with Patricia Seitsinger. She is predeceased by her loving husband AJ Pruett, siblings Edgar Nance, Bruce Nance, Ila Smith and Agnes Druwillie Edwards. She is survived by her son Stephen Jennings Pruett, daughter Sharon Pruett Bidwell, grandchildren Michael Pruett, Stephen Pruett Jr., Tara Bidwell and Tanya Bidwell and great grandchild Miles Pruett. Fleta's family loved and cherished the time spent with her. There will be an 8:15am viewing at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Thursday June 13th, with a graveside service to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .