Flora Alarcon Sotelo
Flora Alarcon Sotelo, 93, was reunited on April 15, 2020 with her soulmate and beloved husband of fifty years, Fernando G. Sotelo. She entered God's house peacefully during an eventful moment in history, one of many she experienced in her lifetime. She is preceded in heaven by her parents, Lorenzo G. and Concepcion G. Alarcon, first born Roberto Alarcon (died after six months), still born Maria Alarcon, younger siblings, Alicia Vargas, Ernestina Borunda, and Lorenzo Alarcon, Jr. She is survived by younger sisters Ida Alba, Yolanda Contreras and Barbara Alarcon. They reflected "our sister was an excellent role model for all her younger siblings. If she had not sacrificed by riding the bus twenty miles from San Elizario in the early dawn hours, to The College of Mines (UTEP) everyday to obtain her Bachelor's, Master's and teaching credential, the rest of us might not have followed suit. Thank you dearly beloved sister, Flora."
She is survived by three sons. Herman S. Sotelo, his daughter Alexis Mackenzie Sotelo. David G. Sotelo. Fernando A. Sotelo, his wife Cindy M. Matula and daughters Isabella M. and Adriana M. Sotelo.
Flora's warmth, kindness and generosity were second only to her appreciation of education. Her teaching career began at 19 years old teaching high school while pursuing her BA and MA degrees. After nearly four decades of teaching the socioeconomically challenged, her career culminated in 1972 as a recipient of the coveted "Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge" Award. One of only 56,000 recipients since General Eisenhower presented the first award November 21, 1949. Flora embodied their mission of instilling "a sense of the importance of community involvement, responsible citizenship, and patriotism."
A longtime El Pasoan, her wishes were to be laid to rest next to her husband. Internment will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Flora would want us to search our hearts in these unique times and donate to your favorite cause.
Flora was a true doyenne in education; however, she was first and foremost exemplary to her three cherished granddaughters in dignity.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020