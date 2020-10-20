Flora Paz
El Paso - Flora Paz, 74, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born March 15, 1946. Flora is preceded in death by her husband, Arturo Paz and is survived by sons, Armando and Gerardo Paz, her daughter, Glenda Paz, sister, Vicenta Gallegos, brother, Jesus Garcia and 2 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 5:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Graveside Service will be at 9:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Flora will be laid to rest with her husband, Arturo. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.