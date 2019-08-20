|
|
Florence Jeanette (Barnett) Curry
El Paso - September 6, 1924-June 4, 2019
Florence was born in Dierks, Arkansas where she grew up and graduated from high school. She worked for the Navy as a legal secretary in Washington, D.C. for a short period before marrying her high school sweetheart, Harold Curry. After Harold's career in the U.S. Army they settled in El Paso.
She was one of five children born to Earl and Mary Annie Barnett and was the beloved wife of Harold for over 73 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Roger, Rueben, Dick, and Ovey (Buddy) Barnett. Florence will be remembered forever by her sons, Ronald and Jerry Curry, her grandchildren Glenn Curry, Christine Golden and Zachary Curry, great-grandchildren Briargate and Sebastian Curry and countless other friends and family who were privileged to know her.
Florence was proud of being a homemaker most of her life. She was an exceptional mother, wife, cook, baker and seamstress. She took up painting as a hobby later in life, and for over 30 years created art that will forever remind countless friends, family and customers of her life and talent. Florence passed away at her assisted living facility in El Paso at the age of 94.
She was born into the generation of the greatest Americans. Florence will be interred with her husband in a private family service at the Ft Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 20, 2019