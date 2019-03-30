Florentina Hernandez



El Paso - Florentina Hernandez, 88 years old, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 27, 2019. Florentina was born June 10, 1930. From a young age, she devoted her life to God and her family. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother who always had a warm home and open heart. She touched everyone in their own special way and always provided kind words of wisdom and prayers. Her family is blessed and grateful to have been raised with her affection. She is survived by 13 children, 35 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren. She has now joined her husband and son in God's Grace. Please join us in celebrating her life on March 31, 2019 beginning with the viewing at 5pm and rosary at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home located at 1060 N. Carolina. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on April 1, 2019 at 1pm located on 7712 S. Rosedale. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza. Special thanks to grandchildren for the obituary and plot. Thank you to home care providers, Lucila Archuleta and Gabriela Monzon, and AM Hospice. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary