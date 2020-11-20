1/1
Florinda Campos Martinez
1925 - 2020
Florinda Campos Martinez

El Paso - Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Florinda Campos Martinez passed away. Born in Toyah, Texas on February 24, 1925, she was a beautiful, vibrant, intelligent and loving woman all of her 95 years on this earth. Flo was a force of life, unforgettable by all who met her, and a loyal friend. She was a life-time partner to her late husband Alfredo Garcia Martinez. She was a grandmother extraordinaire who often loved playing more than the grandchildren themselves. No one will ever match her joy of life, her spirit of adventure or the boundless love she gave her family. It was her last wish that all of us who knew her would not mourn her passing but celebrate her life - a life she enjoyed living to her final breath.

A resident of El Paso since 1959, she retired as a Cafeteria Manager for the EPISD in 1986. She is survived by her son Gil Martinez, daughter-in-law Suzette Martinez, daughter Arlene Unger, son-in-law Ron Unger, brother Edward Campos, sisters Loretta and Romana Campos, grandsons Alex Martinez and Austin Unger, granddaughters Jennifer Allen, Violet Martinez and Sally Hamilton. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
