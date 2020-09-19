1/1
Frances Ann Whited
Frances Ann Whited

El Paso - Frances A. Whited, passed away peacefully at her residence on September 17, 2020. She was 97 years of age, a native of Durant, Oklahoma and a member of the Choctaw Nation.

She will be buried along side her parents Morrow H. Whited and Lottie Veach Whited, and her brother, Orson Veach Whited and sister-in-law Mary Corpany Whited at Highland Cemetery, Durant, Oklahoma.

Frances retired as the district manager of the Social Security Administration Office of El Paso and neighboring counties in New Mexico and neighboring states of Mexico. Her career began in 1953 after graduating from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Tx. It took her to Maryland, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Houston, Texas and ultimately to El Paso where she has resided since 1969. She served the people of El Paso in various organizations and clubs and was a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church.

In her leadership roles in work and the community she will be remembered for her dedication and hard work and her advocacy for the elderly and disabled and the advancement of women in education and equalization in career roles. Her greatest love belongs to her family, church and circle of close friends. She is described as smart and meticulous in work, kind, generous, fun-loving and adventurous.

She will be missed by all her knew her.

She is survived by her nephew Morrow O. Whited and his wife Robin and great nephew Jay Sutton and son Brendon of Fort Worth, Texas and her niece Lana Marie Paris and great nephew Dave Paris and his wife Megan and three children Evelyn, Waylon and Elaine all of Houston.

The family wants to especially recognize and thank her long time caregivers Rosa Cardoza, Lucy Breceda, Rita Alvarado, Tilly Darcy, Carla De La Paz and the GECU administrators Judy Monteleone, Linda Ontiveros and Gloria Hubley along with their excellent team of caregivers Yvonne Barnes, Crystal Barnes, Mina Corral, Palmira Anchondo, Gloria Wissar, Nancy and Connie Ronyak for the dedication and love given in the care of their aunt. A genuine thank you to Attorney Stancy Stribling .

Visitation will be from 1:00pm - 4:00pm with a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr.

In lieu of flowers please give to the charity of your choice or Grace Presbyterian Church, 8001 Magnetic St.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
SEP
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memories & Condolences
