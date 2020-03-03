|
|
Frances Chestnutt
El Paso - Frances Lassich Chestnutt fell asleep in death on February 23, 2020. She was 93 years old. Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Frances graduated from Austin High School, married her beloved husband, Ernest Wesley and raised three beautiful children in El Paso. They lived in Timberon, New Mexico, relishing the outdoors and enjoying time with family and friends before settling in Alamogordo NM and making it their home for over 20 years.
Frances was a very kind and faithful servant of Jehovah with an unwavering passion to share the beautiful hope the Bible holds out to all. She was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and her family, and a keen understanding of what was important - loving Jehovah and sharing His word with others.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Wesley Chestnutt, son James Burton Chestnutt, parents Esteban and Ernestina Lassich, sister Gloria Lassich and brother Esteban Lassich. She is survived by her daughters, Frances Emily Hew Len and Claire Melinda Martinez (Robert), sister Estella Schmidt, brothers Ernesto (Misty) and Herman Lassich (Margie), six grandchildren, Terry-Lee Hew Len, Tina-Marie Hew Len-Castro, Tracy-Ann Borrego, Lesli Barragan, James Martinez and Gabriel Martinez. She is further survived by 14 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Hospice El Paso and Rita Alvidrez for their kindness, compassion and support. A memorial service will be held at 4 pm, Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6255 Strahan Rd., El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020