Frances D. Berger
El Paso - Frances D. Berger, 81 passed away on May 12, 2019, she was born in Fort Worth Texas on January 1, 1938 and came to El Paso when she was only 6 months old in 1938. She attended Austin High School from 1954 - 1956. She then attended Burges High School and was the salutatorian in the first graduating class of Burges High School in 1956. She attended Texas Western for two years, she got married to Rich Gogl in 1958 and had 2 children. They lived in Oregon, California and Australia. She returned to El Paso in 1968 and then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education in from UTEP and then taught high school at Ysleta High for 9 years and at Hank's High School for 1 year. She remarried to Floyd Berger in 1977 and enjoyed traveling, painting and doing Zumba. She belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Art Society of Truth or Consequences NM. While living in T or C she won Best of Show in the Sierra County Art Fair in 1988. She resided in Las Cruces, NM; T or C, NM and moved back to the El Paso area in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Gayle Paton (Daniel); her brother Bill Yerby. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen Gogl and her husband Floyd Berger. Graveside service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM.
Published in El Paso Times on May 15, 2019