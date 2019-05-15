Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens of the Valley
Santa Teresa, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances D. Berger


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances D. Berger Obituary
Frances D. Berger

El Paso - Frances D. Berger, 81 passed away on May 12, 2019, she was born in Fort Worth Texas on January 1, 1938 and came to El Paso when she was only 6 months old in 1938. She attended Austin High School from 1954 - 1956. She then attended Burges High School and was the salutatorian in the first graduating class of Burges High School in 1956. She attended Texas Western for two years, she got married to Rich Gogl in 1958 and had 2 children. They lived in Oregon, California and Australia. She returned to El Paso in 1968 and then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education in from UTEP and then taught high school at Ysleta High for 9 years and at Hank's High School for 1 year. She remarried to Floyd Berger in 1977 and enjoyed traveling, painting and doing Zumba. She belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Art Society of Truth or Consequences NM. While living in T or C she won Best of Show in the Sierra County Art Fair in 1988. She resided in Las Cruces, NM; T or C, NM and moved back to the El Paso area in 1999. She is survived by her daughter Gayle Paton (Daniel); her brother Bill Yerby. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen Gogl and her husband Floyd Berger. Graveside service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM.
Published in El Paso Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now