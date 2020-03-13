Services
Frances E. Aguilera

Frances E. Aguilera

El Paso - Frances L. Aguilera, 84, of El Paso, TX went to heaven on March 9, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1934 in Phoenix, AZ. Frances graduated from high school in Parker, AZ. She was a faithful member of Jesus and Mary Roman Catholic Chapel. She was married for 55 years to John J. Aguilera. She worked for Motorola Corp., JCPenny, and retired from Ysleta Independent School District where she worked as a secretary/administration for multiple YISD principals and then in accounting. She is joining her mother Catalina, father Jesus, brothers Pedro and Camillo, sister Carmen and son Damon in heaven. She is survived by her children Edward(Martina), and Camille; grandchildren Alyssa(Joe), Edward II, Marissa, and Tobias; great grandchildren Samuel, Benjamin, and Arthur; brothers Porfirio, Florentino, Santos(Jessie), and sister Isabel(Shorty). Visitation will be from 3pm to 7pm with a prayer service at 4:30pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
