Frances E. Kuhn
El Paso - Frances Evelyn Kuhn, age 85, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on February 14, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1934, and lived in El Paso her entire life. Frances was a Special Education Paraprofessional in E.P.I.S.D. for twenty years at Western Hills and Zach White Elementary Schools. She was a life-long member of Mt. Franklin Baptist Church, and spent countless hours studying God's Word. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Donald D. Kuhn; first husband Carl L. Long; parents Henry and Jewell Rempel; sister Faye Lunsford; brother Robert Rempel; daughters Cheryl Long Peevey, Janet Long Powell, Donna Kuhn Johnson; son Glenn Kuhn; son-in-law Randy Peevey; and grandson Ryan Peevey. Frances is survived by daughters Cathy (Chuck) Eckert, Twila Kuhn Davis; son Bryan Kuhn; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on March 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Westside Community Church, 201 E. Sunset Rd., El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019