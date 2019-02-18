Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity-First United Methodist Church
801 N. Mesa
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Lindquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Scrimshire) Lindquist


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances (Scrimshire) Lindquist Obituary
Frances Scrimshire Lindquist passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 9 at the age of 98. She was born August 5, 1920, in Leonard, TX, to parents, Reverend James H. and Pearl Scrimshire. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years Vernon J. Lindquist, brothers Joe, John and Everett Scrimshire, and sisters Ila Mae McAlester and Edith Brooks.
Frances graduated from Cooper High School, Cooper, TX, and McMurry College, Abilene, TX. She taught sixth grade at Magoffin Middle School, EPISD, for twenty years. She and Vernon were married in El Paso in 1943. After Vernon's tour of duty in the Army, the couple settled in El Paso in 1951.
Frances was an active member of Trinity-First United Methodist church. She also was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority and Chapter BP, P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Survivors include three daughters: Carole (Lee) Bossert of Colorado Springs, Julianne (Larry) McGinnes of El Paso, and Marilyn Allen of Dallas; niece Nancy (Charles) Thompson and many other nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Special thanks go to Dr. Arianna Bender, Hospice El Paso and the loving staff at White Acres Good Samaritan where she lived for over twenty years.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity-First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79902, on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the . Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now