Frances Scrimshire Lindquist passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 9 at the age of 98. She was born August 5, 1920, in Leonard, TX, to parents, Reverend James H. and Pearl Scrimshire. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 54 years Vernon J. Lindquist, brothers Joe, John and Everett Scrimshire, and sisters Ila Mae McAlester and Edith Brooks.

Frances graduated from Cooper High School, Cooper, TX, and McMurry College, Abilene, TX. She taught sixth grade at Magoffin Middle School, EPISD, for twenty years. She and Vernon were married in El Paso in 1943. After Vernon's tour of duty in the Army, the couple settled in El Paso in 1951.

Frances was an active member of Trinity-First United Methodist church. She also was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority and Chapter BP, P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Survivors include three daughters: Carole (Lee) Bossert of Colorado Springs, Julianne (Larry) McGinnes of El Paso, and Marilyn Allen of Dallas; niece Nancy (Charles) Thompson and many other nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Special thanks go to Dr. Arianna Bender, Hospice El Paso and the loving staff at White Acres Good Samaritan where she lived for over twenty years.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity-First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Mesa, El Paso TX 79902, on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the .