Frances Louise Gray
El Paso - Frances Louise Gray was born in Bedford, Indiana on July 5, 1920. She entered Heaven's gates on August 28, 2020. She was united in marriage to Hicks Gray on March 14, 1947 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. They were married for 34 blissful years.
Frances was a loving wife, sister, daughter, aunt, artist, army nurse, a civilian head emergency room nurse at a large military hospital, volunteer, and a friend to many. She was an excellent enchilada maker and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Over the years, she oversaw dozens of pet turtles in her back yard. She would gaze out her kitchen window and announce that her pets had crawled out of their underground home and needed to be fed. Out she would go with a plate of cup up fruit. She was a talented artist and painted many pictures, had them framed and would share these with her family and friends. She received her registered Nursing degree from Brook General & Convalescent Hospital at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Frances was an extraordinarily strong woman. As a head nurse, she was responsible for the resources, patient care and personnel aspect of a nursing unit. Certainly, she was admired and held in high regard. She managed this exceptional career for over 30 years.
Among her many awards, she received the Meritorious Unit Citation, William Beaumont General Hospital, El Paso, Texas. She was also authorized the American Theater ribbon and Victory Medal World War II.
Frances had a steadfast faith in God. She was a member of St Paul's United Methodist Church. Over the years, she was an active participant in many activities with the church and assisted with numerous fundraising events.
Though Frances was a resident of Sunridge at Cielo Vista, her niece, Melissa Cooper tenderly cared for her the last 9 years of her life. The family wishes to convey appreciation to everyone who looked after and cared for Frances over the years.
Frances was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years, Hicks Gray. She was also predeceased by her three sisters, Hazel Nightingale, Bonnie Maher, and Ramona Weeks, her nephew, Ramon Martinez, and niece, Betty Sowell. Frances is survived by her nieces, Melissa Cooper and Melinda Lambeth/ Wayne (spouse) and nephew Ulrich Kane. She is also survived by five grandnieces and grandnephews- Lori Polisso, Christy Lambeth, Wayne Lambeth Jr., Luke Lambeth, and Jason Cooper. Frances recently became a great-grand aunt to Cameron Gilbert Cooper (born on June 26, 2020).
The funeral for Frances Gray is cancelled currently due to COVID-19; however, a memorial will be held at a future date and will be announced when a definitive date is determined.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
and or the American Heart Association
