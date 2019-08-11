|
|
Frances Roderick Barnard
El Paso - Frances Roderick Barnard was born on March 30, 1946 in El Paso, lived most of her life elsewhere, and returned a year or so before she died at Providence Hospital on July 11, 2019. She worked in journalism, art, and politics and was one of the first female Washington correspondents when she began covering the capital for The Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 1971. Throughout her life, Francie forged fast friendships and she had a Forrest-Gump-like tendency to pop up where interesting things were happening. It was a strange characteristic in someone who was happiest at home with a book, her (mostly small) dogs, a vodka tonic, and opera blaring all around her.
Francie's parents were active in civic affairs in El Paso. Her father, Bruce McCheane Barnard Jr. worked for The El Paso Times, where her grandfather, Dorrance D. Roderick, served as publisher. Her mother, Frances Roderick Barnard, was the chair of the El Paso Community Foundation and a very active volunteer with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and Providence Hospital.
Francie lived most of her first two years in Kyoto, Japan, where her father was stationed with the Army. After the family returned to El Paso, she developed her lifelong love of reading and art, and often refused to ride horses with her dear cousins Janie and Carol Roderick in Las Cruces because she preferred to be inside with her books and colored pencils. Her family spent treasured time at Electra Lake in Colorado, at Francie's paternal grandparents' sheep ranch in Shiprock, NM, and on the beach in La Jolla, CA.
After graduating from Radford School, where she was a straight-A student corrected only for taking her work "a little too seriously," Francie went briefly to Goucher College. She soon transferred to the University of Texas, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi and was selected as Cowboy Sweetheart. After a short marriage to Jamie Polk, she worked for Frances "Sissy" Farenthold when she ran for the governor. Francie completed the publishing course at Radcliffe and began to study for a Master's at Harvard, abandoning that to work as an editor, first for Little, Brown and then for The Boston Phoenix.
Journalism took Francie to Washington, D.C., where she worked for Sarah McClendon and Martin Agronsky. She was soon hired as Washington correspondent for The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Francie won the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Journalism award for her stories on discrimination against women in Congressional hiring.
In Washington, Francie met journalist Bob Woodward, and they married in 1974 and had a daughter, Tali. Around that time, Francie left The Star-Telegram and sued the paper for gender discrimination. She also began to study painting at The Corcoran School, primarily under the artist Gene Davis, who became a dear friend and mentor. Over the next decades, she painted large abstract canvases, and showed her work in galleries in Washington, D.C., Wilmington, DE, and Nantucket, MA.
Francie worked in politics in the late 1970's, traveling to China on the staff of Senator Edward M. Kennedy and working on his 1980 presidential campaign. Through the campaign, she met two women, Susan Riley and Susan Estrich, who remained her close friends for many decades. Francie was active with the Women's Campaign Fund and other feminist organizations. In her spare time, and before the concept of "flipping houses" had taken hold, Francie bought and re-made homes, bringing to each one an eclectic art collection, her many books and records, and a menagerie of pets that almost always included two dogs and a parakeet. Friends frequently stopped by for a glass of wine, a swim, and conversation about art or politics. Francie was a proud liberal who was incensed by sexism, racism, and any form of injustice.
In 1987, Francie married for a third time, to Frank V. Fowlkes, a consultant and writer, and she took immense joy in gaining three wonderful step-sons: Dudley, Pac, and V.W. Francie and Frank had a fourth son, Davis, in 1988.
Seven years later, Francie and Davis moved to San Antonio, where she was briefly married to Charles Kuper. Over time, Francie's paintings became more landscape-oriented, often depicting the trees of Hill Country, the beaches of Nantucket, or the mountains of her beloved El Paso.
At age 50, Francie adopted three children from Russia: George, Sasha, and Natalya. Francie and her four younger children later moved to Marblehead, MA, where she greatly enjoyed the proximity to the ocean, and particularly walking on the beach at the end of her street. Francie often said that looking out over the sea reminded her of the view over the mesa in El Paso. But in 2018, she decided to move home, where the climate and Mexican food were much more to her liking.
Francie is pre-deceased by her mother, Frances Roderick Barnard Bagwell Axelson, her father Bruce McCheane Barnard, Jr., her brother Bruce McCheane Barnard III, her step-fathers Jesse Clinton Bagwell, Jr. and Robert A. Axelson, and her grandparents Olga B. and Dorrance D. Roderick and Mary B. J. and Bruce M. Barnard.
She is survived by her children, Taliesin McCheane Woodward (Gabriel Roth) of New York City; Davis Williams Barnard Fowlkes of New York City; George Roderick Barnard (Amanda McKay) of Lawton, OK; Alexander "Sasha" Bondurant Barnard of Lawton, OK; and Natalya Frances Olga Barnard of Peabody, MA. She had four grandchildren: Eliza Frances Woodward Roth, Theodore Anthony Woodward Roth, George Joshua Barnard, and Lily Barnard.
Francie also leaves behind her sister, Mary Olga Barnard, of El Paso; her step-brother Jesse Clinton Bagwell, III (Catherine) of Tallahassee, FL; and her step-sister Patricia Axelson Gaines of Cincinnati.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019