Frances Ruth DubayEl Paso - Frances "Frankie" Dubay passed away peacefully in her sleep at a local care facility. She worked for many years at WSMR and one of her greatest loves were the big dogs that adopted her. She is survived by daughters Michele Lancaster and Pamela Dubay, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, long time friend Jim Hamilton and her dog Girlie. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net