|
|
Frances Schwartz Blumenthal
El Paso - Native El Pasoan Frances Schwartz Blumenthal passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in El Paso, Texas, in her home in Kern Place where she resided since 1948.
Frances met her future husband, Alfred Blumenthal, who had immigrated to the United States from his native Germany in 1933, while he was in training at Ft. Bliss, Texas, in 1943. After a two-year romance by letters written daily, they married in 1945 when Alfred returned from combat in the South Pacific.
Frances Maureen Schwartz was born in Santa Monica, CA, to Hedwig Mathias Schwartz, a native El Pasoan, and Maurice Schwartz, an immigrant from Hungary who joined his uncle, Adolph Schwartz, in El Paso at the small store that became the Popular Dry Goods, the Southwest's largest and leading department store for 93 years. Frances was also raised by her governess, Hildegarde "Ogar" Dahlke, who was part of the Schwartz family for over 60 years.
The youngest of three children in her family and the only female child, Frances was affectionately nicknamed "Sister" - a term that would become her primary name to hundreds of people. Sister exhibited the best qualities of that name, being a loving, considerate, caring, and loyal friend to many.
She received "formal" education at Radford School for Girls, Kent Place School, Smith College, the University of Arizona, and at Texas Western College (now UTEP).
Frances was El Paso's Sun Queen of 1945. As were her parents and brothers, the late Herbert M. Schwartz and Albert J. Schwartz, Frances was dedicated to volunteerism and civic service in many areas of the community.
She was a president of the Sisterhood of Temple Mount Sinai and the El Paso Section of the National Council of Jewish Women. She served on the national board of NCJW during which time she joined in the founding of Drive-a-Meal (later called Meals on Wheels). For her community involvement and organizational leadership, Frances received the Hannah G. Solomon Award presented by NCJW to an individual who has improved the quality of life for women, children, and families through the awardee's leadership efforts and service.
Frances was chair and served on the board of the Mary L. Peyton Foundation for over 30 years. She was also a longtime board member of the Visiting Nurses Association of El Paso. She volunteered for the El Paso Lighthouse for the Blind, the El Paso School for Retarded Children, Planned Parenthood Center of El Paso, and other non-profit organizations. With many other native El Paso women, she was a member for decades of Comadres and of the Pan American Round Table of El Paso.
Among achievements and services to the El Paso community, her family is particularly grateful for Frances' participation in a committee formed in the early 1960s to devise, campaign for, and eventually ensure the passage of an ordinance that desegregated public facilities in El Paso, making El Paso the first city in the states of the "Old South" to voluntarily desegregate before Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Frances is survived by her sons Mark (Jacquelyn) of Austin and Steven of El Paso, granddaughters Eva Blumenthal Rapp (Jason) of Santa Monica, CA, and Merope Sophia Moonstone of Fort Washington, MD, and great-grandchildren Robert Allyn Rapp and Emerson Luna Rapp of Santa Monica. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews Maurice Albert "Skip" Schwartz (Teresa) of San Rafael, CA; Frieda Lee Schwartz, Edi Schwartz Brannon (Bobby), Nancy Adele Schwartz, and James Fridner Schwartz - all of El Paso. She is also survived by 13 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family offers profound gratitude and appreciation for loyal and excellent service from her long-time primary caregiver and companion, Virginia "Vickie" Siañez, and caregivers Linda Vargas, Stephanie Segura, Connie Hernandez, and Teresa Lopez, also Maria Banuelos and Blanca Jimenez, housekeepers.
Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1:00PM at Temple Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 3915 Gateway West. Reception will follow at the Schwartz Social Hall at Temple Mt. Sinai.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to Temple Mt. Sinai (4408 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79902), the Mary L. Peyton Foundation (PO Box 221712, El Paso, Texas, 79913), or a charitable organization of your choice. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019