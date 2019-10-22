|
|
Frances Silvas
El Paso - Frances Guevara Silvas, a life-long resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Frances is survived by her loving husband Pablo A. Silvas, Jr.; her children, Vickie Cebollero and her husband Rafael, Mary Paula Alvarado, Pablo A. Slivas II and his wife Maria, Freddie Joe Guevara, Michael Silvas and his wife Monica, Lorraine Silvas-Duran and her husband Angel, Anna Silvas, her baby Christopher Johan Silvas, 22 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren and her four-legged daughter Missy. Frances is proceeded in death by her little Angel, her daughter Tonette Hernandez, granddaughter Kimberly Hernandez, her brother Arturito Guevara and her parents Rosendo and Eduvijes Guevara. Frances was a devoted Catholic and was devoted to "La Virgen de Guadalupe". She loved to cook for her children and was known for her delicious "chile verde con carne". She enjoyed playing cards, going to Speaking Rock, shopping at Walmart and playing on her IPad. Frances had her own special way of communicating with her children and grandchildren that included just about every curse word. She will greatly be missed by her husband, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and every heart she touched during her lifetime. "And he will raise you up on Eagles wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of his hand." Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Old Mission), 131 S. Zaragoza, El Paso, Texas 79907. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel ( Old Mission). Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019