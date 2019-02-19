|
Francis Allen Pete II, 73, passed away on February 8, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 10:00AM- 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with a Rosary at 12:00 Noon. A Committal service will follow at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Fort Bliss National with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast.
