Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National
Francis Allen Pete II Obituary
Francis Allen Pete II, 73, passed away on February 8, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 10:00AM- 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with a Rosary at 12:00 Noon. A Committal service will follow at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Fort Bliss National with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 19, 2019
