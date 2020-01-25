|
Rev. Msgr. Francis J. Smith, P.A.
El Paso - OBITUARY REV. MSGR. FRANCIS J. SMITH, P.A., MAY 20, 1934
Reverend Monsignor Francis J. Smith was called to God's Kingdom on January 24, 2020.
Monsignor Smith was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 20, 1934 to Francis J. Smith, Sr. and Mary Ellen Smith. He had one brother, Frederick Charles Smith who served on the Chicago Police Force for forty-three years.
He often spoke of his loving parents and the sacrifices they made for him in his pursuit of the priesthood.
He received his college and philosophical training from the Priests of the Sacred Heart in Hales Corners, Wisconsin. He was schooled in Theology at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York.
Monsignor Smith came to El Paso, Texas in 1962 and helped Monsignor Henry D. Buchanan recover from a broken hip. From there, he worked and taught at St. Charles Borromeo Minor Seminary.
After completing his theological studies at St. Bonaventure University, he was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 1967 by the late Bishop Sidney Matthew Metzger.
Monsignor Smith joined the Knights of Columbus over fifty years ago. He made it a point to belong to every council in every parish that he served, starting with Council 638 which was the first council in the State of Texas.
Monsignor Smith's first assignment was at St. Joseph's Church where he served as an associate to Monsignor Buchanan who assigned him to administer the parish school.
While at St. Joseph's parish he founded All Saints Catholic Church which was eventually separated from St. Patrick's Cathedral.
He was appointed trustee to the Diocesan Board of Education in 1971, and eventually President of the Priests' Retirement and Disability Fund. Bishop Metzger assigned him as director of Mount Carmel Cemetery where he served for twenty-one years.
One year following his assignment at Mt. Carmel, he was assigned as Pastor of St. Pius X Church where he served for sixteen years.
He was advocate on the Diocesan Tribunal and served for fifteen years as Vicar General under Bishop Raymundo Peña, D.D. and another fifteen years with Bishop Armando X. Ochoa, D.D.. His most beloved Pope John Paul, II, now St. John Paul, II on March 21, 1988 named Monsignor Smith Protonotary Apostolic with the title of the Reverend Monsignor. In later years he received the honor of being named Knight and Knight Commander of the Holy Sepulcher.
Monsignor Smith was active in the Civic Community by serving on the boards of the Jewish Federation and Holocaust Museum, where together with Henry Kellen they realized the construction of the first museum; and then after a fire, worked to raise money for the present and now second permanent museum. The other boards of significance were the Adult Probation and Restitution Center, The Mission Trails for the restoration of our Missions at Ysleta, Socorro, and San Elizario Presidio, TX.
Msgr. Smith's final posting was St. Raphael Parish where he was pastor for almost 30 years. Along with the responsibilities of a large parish, came the additional responsibility of a parish school. Under Msgr's guidance, St. Raphael School became one of the leading Catholic Schools in the Diocese of El Paso. He was active, through his retirement in the life of the school, especially in the sports program. Nothing made Msgr. prouder than his Stallions winning, on the field/court or in the classroom. He enjoyed bragging about his students' many accomplishments. Msgr. attended as many school functions as possible, from the annual Fall Festivals, to Advent programs and graduations. He would take time to pass out report cards in the classrooms each year. Msgr. was always there spiritually and physically for the students, teachers, parents and staff.
After his retirement in 2015, Monsignor Smith continued to remain active and serve on the Priests Retirement and Disability Board, Casitas San Mateo for retired priests, Diocesan Investment Committee, the Foundation Board and Catholic Properties. With the help of his friends, he was able to continue serving weekly mass at several local retirement homes where he was extremely loved. He was a mentor to priests and seminarians always sharing his experiences in growth to help guide and advise. He gifted his love with boundless generosity, whether it be by a kind word of advice or support to different organizations. He fell in love with Mexico which invigorated him every year to visit what he called his family in Oaxaca. He supported his beloved children's band called Corazon de Maria Estudiantina in Soledad Etla, Oaxaca with their uniforms and instruments. Every summer they would return their love and appreciation by playing for him his favorite song "Mi Gran Amigo ', even greeting him at the airport. When Msgr Smith heard the sisters of the sacred heart of Jesus of Pochutla, Oaxaca needed assistance to build a science lab for their secondary school, he did not hesitate to support them. He was always a passionate advocate for Education
Msgr Francis Smith was a man of many talents. He had a tremendous love for the outdoors and Fly fishing. He was a very talented wood-turner and had a passion for antique vehicles. He was a world traveler and never let anything stop him from planning his next adventure. Cloudcroft, NM was one of his favorite places to visit and he had many friends and shared many laughs there. Anyone who knew Msgr. Smith knew of his love for his dogs. His puppies, Ranger, Tulipán and Olive will dearly miss him.
He was a family man who knew how to live every moment to the fullest and found the humor in life, even in the most difficult of times. He was an engager of all people and could seemingly relate to anyone that crossed his path. To the world he was Msgr. Francis J. Smith, to his friends he was Frank. Nothing made him happier than to surround himself with friends and family. He loved good food and fine wine, old cowboy movies, old friends, and jokes. Msgr. loved the Church he proudly served for over 50 years, but most of all, he loved his God. He was a man of the people and a humble Servant of God and he goes now to the home he so richly deserves. To say he will be missed is an understatement, he is an end of an era, we will not see his like again. The stories and generosity felt by Msgr. Smith are endless and will continue to be felt even after his passing. He will be dearly missed as he was a tremendous presence for us all.
May he rest in peace.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd, El Paso, TX 79925. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79902 with Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79907. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020