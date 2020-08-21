Francis Javier HughesEl Paso - On Monday, August 17, 2020, Francis "Javier" Hughes, son, brother, father, uncle, and soldier, died at the age of 37 in El Paso, TX. Javier is preceded in death by his ever-loving father, William Raymond Hughes, who never ceased to see the good in Javier. He is survived by his mother, Elena Odelinda Hughes, and his sisters Martha Hughes and Sandra Hughes, along with nephews Brendan Valdivia, Jimmy Voiland, and Logan Villarreal, and nieces Miranda Hernandez and Trinity Voiland. He also will be dearly missed by his son, Damian William Hughes, born in 2019. Javier felt most accomplished and proud during his service to our country as a member of the U.S. Army. He served from 2008-2012, during which time he was deployed to the war in Afghanistan. Javier returned home from the war, but unfortunately continued an unending personal battle with PTSD and mental illness. Although he fought valiantly, the pain and darkness became too intense and he took his own life. Our family shares this personal and painful information in hopes of increasing awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding veteran PTSD and suicide. If it weighs upon your heart, please advocate for adequate veteran mental health resources and suicide prevention. A rosary will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Americas on Monday, August 24, at 8 am, with graveside service immediately following at 9 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are limited to immediate family only. Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.