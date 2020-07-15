Francisca B. RamirezEl Paso - Francisca RamirezOct. 4, 1933 - July 10, 2020Francisca Ramirez was called to eternal rest on July 10, 2020. She was born in Juarez, Mexico where she worked as a teacher for 8 years. She married Porfirio Ramirez and moved to El Paso where they raised their six children. She is survived by four sons: Pilo Jr and wife Lourdes, Jose and partner Louie Flores, Fernando and wife Esther, David and wife Lydia and two daughters: Luz and husband Luis Rayas, and Lourdes. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren: Erica, David, Jonathan, Kevin, Pearl, Denise, Christopher, Ann Marie, Jennifer, Jessica, Julie, Elizabeth, Christina, and David. She had twelve great grandchildren: Anthony, Annalina, Isaiah, Nayham, Joshua, Jacob, Ryan, Alea, Sophia, Leah, Adan, and Adrienne. She was a beautiful loving person who exemplified what it was to be a great mother, wife, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, friend, and neighbor. She is fondly remembered spending most of her time in the kitchen where she was at her happiest being able to feed anyone who came to visit. She loved to have money in her pocket so that she was always prepared to give a "Domingo" to whoever came to visit her. At 86 years old she was the oldest of nine siblings (four brothers and 4 sisters) and fittingly, she was the first to go. She was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church where she served as a lector and a member of the Guadalupanas. She loved this wonderful group of ladies who were also her friends. She was the matriarch of the Ramirez household and leaves behind an entire community of family and friends. Services will be held a later date due to COVID-19. Family wishes to wait for the re-opening of the Catholic Churches with more attendees. Please visit our website at www.funerariadelangelcentral for on-line condolences.