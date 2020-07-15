1/1
Francisca B. Ramirez
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisca B. Ramirez

El Paso - Francisca Ramirez

Oct. 4, 1933 - July 10, 2020

Francisca Ramirez was called to eternal rest on July 10, 2020. She was born in Juarez, Mexico where she worked as a teacher for 8 years. She married Porfirio Ramirez and moved to El Paso where they raised their six children. She is survived by four sons: Pilo Jr and wife Lourdes, Jose and partner Louie Flores, Fernando and wife Esther, David and wife Lydia and two daughters: Luz and husband Luis Rayas, and Lourdes. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren: Erica, David, Jonathan, Kevin, Pearl, Denise, Christopher, Ann Marie, Jennifer, Jessica, Julie, Elizabeth, Christina, and David. She had twelve great grandchildren: Anthony, Annalina, Isaiah, Nayham, Joshua, Jacob, Ryan, Alea, Sophia, Leah, Adan, and Adrienne. She was a beautiful loving person who exemplified what it was to be a great mother, wife, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law, friend, and neighbor. She is fondly remembered spending most of her time in the kitchen where she was at her happiest being able to feed anyone who came to visit. She loved to have money in her pocket so that she was always prepared to give a "Domingo" to whoever came to visit her. At 86 years old she was the oldest of nine siblings (four brothers and 4 sisters) and fittingly, she was the first to go. She was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church where she served as a lector and a member of the Guadalupanas. She loved this wonderful group of ladies who were also her friends. She was the matriarch of the Ramirez household and leaves behind an entire community of family and friends. Services will be held a later date due to COVID-19. Family wishes to wait for the re-opening of the Catholic Churches with more attendees. Please visit our website at www.funerariadelangelcentral for on-line condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved