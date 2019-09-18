|
Francisca B. Salcido
Fabens - FRANCISCA B. SALCIDO, 76, of Fabens, TX, passed away Friday September 13 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Marcos R. Salcido Jr., her parents; Jose D. and Maria Rita Borjon, her brother Juan D. Borjon, sisters Josephina Ramos and Rosa Borjon. She will be missed by her loving family; daughter; Leticia (Marcus), her sons; Daniel (Rebecca), Michael, Larry, and Marcos III, her sisters Guadalupe and Ramona Borjon; brother; Benny Borjon Sr.; her 12 grandkids; Daniel, Marcus, James, Sheridane, David, Ariana, Cedrick, Felicia, Cassandra, Sofia, Aidan, and Oliva; two great grand- daughters Anna and Lily; her nieces, nephews, and friends to which she was known as "Panchita." Frances B. Salcido was a proud wife, mom, sister, grandma and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-5:00 PM, Thursday September 19 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home, Fabens, TX., Vigil Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Fabens, TX. Funeral Mass: 10:30AM, Friday September 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Fabens, TX. followed by Interment at Fabens Catholic Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens 300 W. Main Fabens, TX 79838 (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 18, 2019