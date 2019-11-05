Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Light Church
Delta Drive
View Map
Francisca Barrios Torres Obituary
Francisca Barrios Torres

El Paso - Francisca Barrios Torres died peacefully in her sleep the morning of November 1st, 2019 in El Paso, TX at the age of 96.

Francisca Barrios Torres was born on October 10th, 1923 in Morenci, Arizona. She is survived by her four children: María Meraz (Alejandro +), Encarnacion Torres (Martha), Carlos Torres (Patricia), and Emma Montoya (Arturo), ten grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. She is eternally home with her husband Pedro Torres, son-in-law Alejandro Meraz, and grandson Carlos Torres Jr.

A viewing is scheduled for Francisca on November 8th, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Del Angel Mortuary on Montana Ave. Mass at Our Lady of the Light Church on Delta Drive at 10 AM on November 9th, 2019. Place of Interment at Evergreen East.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
