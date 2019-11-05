|
Francisca Barrios Torres
El Paso - Francisca Barrios Torres died peacefully in her sleep the morning of November 1st, 2019 in El Paso, TX at the age of 96.
Francisca Barrios Torres was born on October 10th, 1923 in Morenci, Arizona. She is survived by her four children: María Meraz (Alejandro +), Encarnacion Torres (Martha), Carlos Torres (Patricia), and Emma Montoya (Arturo), ten grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. She is eternally home with her husband Pedro Torres, son-in-law Alejandro Meraz, and grandson Carlos Torres Jr.
A viewing is scheduled for Francisca on November 8th, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Del Angel Mortuary on Montana Ave. Mass at Our Lady of the Light Church on Delta Drive at 10 AM on November 9th, 2019. Place of Interment at Evergreen East.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019