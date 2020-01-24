|
Francisca C. Vega
We are grateful for the legacy that Francisca C. Vega has left us. She lived a wonderful life and passed away at the age of 91. She is a beloved mother (5), grandmother (16), and great-grandmother (19). We will miss her dearly and know that she is reunited with her husband, the late Enrique Vega Sr. She is survived by 5 children, Armida, Sandra, Enrique, Elizabeth, and Renee along with all their spouses and children. Services will be start on Saturday Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 9am.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020