1/1
Francisca (Panchita) Flo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisca (Panchita) Flo

El Paso, Texas - Francisca (Panchita) Flo, 91, died peacefully in her home on November 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Marilu Beard (David), Grandson, Jonathan (Dennise) great grandsons , Jaedan and Julian, and her sister, Lilia Gonzalez. Preceded in death by her seven brothers, her husband, Leonard, granddaughter Laura.

Born and raised on a ranch in Zacatecas, she aspired for a different way of life. She yearned for an education and convinced her dad to send her to school in the city. Being a single mom, she courageously moved to Juarez to earn a living. She met an Air Force pilot (Lt. Col. Leonard Flo) who became her husband and became a loving father to her daughter. The family moved to Spain but her husband's cancer brought the family back to El Paso. She was beautiful, fashionable, lively, funny, bossy, independent, kind and helpful, but a spit fire if you crossed her. She loved her family most of all. She had the most beautiful roses and loved dancing, traveling, and attending family events. Upon her husband's death, she bought her first home by herself and opened a shop at El Paso Int'l Airport. She lived a good life and bore her Alzheimer's with dignity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved