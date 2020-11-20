Francisca (Panchita) FloEl Paso, Texas - Francisca (Panchita) Flo, 91, died peacefully in her home on November 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Marilu Beard (David), Grandson, Jonathan (Dennise) great grandsons , Jaedan and Julian, and her sister, Lilia Gonzalez. Preceded in death by her seven brothers, her husband, Leonard, granddaughter Laura.Born and raised on a ranch in Zacatecas, she aspired for a different way of life. She yearned for an education and convinced her dad to send her to school in the city. Being a single mom, she courageously moved to Juarez to earn a living. She met an Air Force pilot (Lt. Col. Leonard Flo) who became her husband and became a loving father to her daughter. The family moved to Spain but her husband's cancer brought the family back to El Paso. She was beautiful, fashionable, lively, funny, bossy, independent, kind and helpful, but a spit fire if you crossed her. She loved her family most of all. She had the most beautiful roses and loved dancing, traveling, and attending family events. Upon her husband's death, she bought her first home by herself and opened a shop at El Paso Int'l Airport. She lived a good life and bore her Alzheimer's with dignity.