Francisca Langarica "Paquita" DeRubeis
1922 - 2020
Francisca "Paquita" Langarica DeRubeis

El Paso - Francisca "Paquita" Langarica DeRubeis was born on August 21, 1922 in Mascota, Jalisco and grew up in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. In 1953, she emigrated to the United States upon her marriage to Armando Canales Sr., with whom she had four children: Armando Jr., Pat, Javier, and Violet. She is preceded in death by her son, Javier Gregorio, and her first husband, Armando. In 1984, she married Ralph J. DeRubeis who passed away in 2008. She is survived by her grandchildren: Melissa Montes and her husband Christian, Mandy Barraza and David Ray and his wife Melissa and Carol Ramirez. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Emmie Rose, Katherine Mae, Charlotte Magnolia and Marcus, Sarah and Alexis Ramirez. Francisca was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, reciting poetry, and dancing. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and kind soul.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
