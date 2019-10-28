Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Francisca Morales Mendoza

Francisca Morales Mendoza

EL Paso - March 9, 1939 - October 26, 2019

El Paso - Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Francisca Morales Mendoza was called by the Lord on October 26, 2019.

She is predeceased in death by her husband, Ventura Mendoza and son, Felipe Mendoza. Left to cherish her memory are her children Elvira Choe, Yolanda Williams, Sandra Santos, Irene Mendoza, Maria Collier, sons Jose Ventura Mendoza, Roberto Mendoza and Victor Mendoza. Francisca was a grandmother to 15 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at San Jose Funeral Home located at 601 S Virginia St El Paso TX 79901 with a rosary at5:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St Patrick Cathedral located at 1118 N Mesa St El Paso TX 79902 Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Francisca will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery East after Mass.

For further information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
