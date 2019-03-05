|
|
Francisca P. Brewster
El Paso - Francisca P. Brewster was born to the late Jose Pineda and Augustina M. Pineda in San Ignacio, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 16, 1933. She was the last surviving child of five children.
In 1956, she met and later married Joe Brewster of El Paso, Texas and of that union was born two children, Josephine B. Belton and Ralph Brewster. Her children were the love of her life.
Mom worked as a cook and housekeeper and for many years. She had a passion for jigsaw puzzles, cooking, knitting, quilting and fishing. Mom loved baking cakes and cooking for her family and friends. We all looked forward to her tamales at Christmas time. When mom was not cooking, she enjoyed going fishing with her family and friends. Mom was very energetic, strong will and loving to all that knew her.
For many years mom was a devoted member of Guardian Angel Catholic Church in El Paso, Texas until she retired and moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 2009.
Our beloved mother struggled with numerous health issues. While surrounded by family and friends, on February 24, 2019 the Lord said struggle no more, it is time to come home.
Her daughter, Josephine B. Belton (Victor) and her son, Ralph Brewster (Janice), eight grandchildren, nine great grand-children, and one great-great grand-child and a host of nieces, nephews and friends will forever cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Brewster and her eldest daughter, Carmela G. Ferrel.
Rosary will be held at Perches-La Paz Funeral Home at 3331 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX on March 4, 2019 at 5:00; Funeral services will be at Guardian Angel Catholic Church, 3021 Frutas Avenue, El Paso, TX on March 5, 2019 at 11:45; Intermittent service to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:00.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 5, 2019