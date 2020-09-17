Francisca Zuñiga BorregoEl Paso, Texas - Francisca Zúñiga Borrego passed away in El Paso, Texas on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in El Paso, Texas on August 9th, 1929 to Pedro and Francisca Zuniga and was raised by her beloved godparents, Ismael and Guadalupe Granillo and her Tia Lola. She worked at the Plaza Hotel as an elevator girl and also at Acme Laundry Company. She married Hector Borrego in 1952 and raised seven children. She was a homemaker and once her children grew up, she worked at her godparent's bakery, Commercial Bakery. She was active in her church choir at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church and was also part of the Guadalupanas. She was a grandmother and great-grandmother.Francisca was preceded in death by: parents, Pedro & Francisca Zúñiga; godparents, Ismael and Guadalupe Granillo; her beloved Tia Lola; and husband, Hector Borrego.She is survived by: her seven children Antonio Hector (Irma) Borrego, Patricia Borrego, Victoria Borrego, Leticia Borrego, Alfredo (Leticia) Borrego, Jaime Borrego, Arturo (Aide) Borrego; brother-in-law Jose Maria Borrego; sister Victoria Cervantes; sister Mercedes Granillo; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.Visitation will be held from 11am-2pm, with Rosary at 12pm, Monday, September 21, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside service will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.