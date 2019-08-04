|
Francisco A. Garcia
El Paso - Francisco A. Garcia, 92, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. He served his country in the US Marine Corps. He is predeceased by his daughter, Bertina Marisol, and is survived by his children Rosario Isabel, Mónica Laura, Francisco Javier, and Rocío Cristina, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central with a 7:00pm vigil. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019