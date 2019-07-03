Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen East Cemetery
Francisco Bustamante Obituary
Francisco Bustamante

El Paso - Francisco Bustamante, 77, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Maria H. Bustamante; sons, Francisco, Miguel Angel and David Joseph Bustamante; daughters, Veronica and Cristina Bustamante, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, five brothers and two sisters. Visitation for Francisco will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Saturday, July 6th at 9:30 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow in Evergreen East Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 3, 2019
