Francisco Carrasco Jr.
El Paso - Francisco Carrasco Jr., 79, passed away peacefully in El Paso Texas on June 23, 2019. He was born and raised in Premont, Texas and Alice, Texas. He served in the Air Force and was stationed at Biggs AFB. He was a banker for over 30 years and retired as an Assistant Vice President from Chase and US Armed Forces Bank. He was married for 55 years to his wife Carmen S. Carrasco. They had three sons, Daniel E., Gabriel R., and Frankie III. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert and sisters Cristina and Rebecca. He is survived by his wife Carmen and son Daniel, Grandchildren: Stephanie, Gabrielle and Isabella, Brothers: Hernan, Hector and Ciro, Sisters: Marisela, Vicky and Imelda and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be Friday June 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Interment to follow at Evergreen Alameda Cemetery.
Special thanks to Encompass Home Health Nurses Erika, Hiliana and Jose. Therapist, Tony Salinas and Carlos Duran (VA). And heartfelt thanks to Dr. Pablo Casares, Cardiologist Dr. Soto-Cora, Dr. Taber and Dr. Calderon (VA).
Published in El Paso Times on June 26, 2019