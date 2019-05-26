Francisco Estrada Jr.



El Paso - Francisco Estrada Jr. was born in El Paso, Tx to Francisco and Alicia Estrada on August 26, 1950. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Francisco & Alicia Estrada, Brother Ricardo and Stepmom Christina. Frank is survived by his three children Francisco IV (Silvia), Beverly (Reggie) and Mary Alice (Hector). Five grandchildren Kiana, Katiana, Kalea, Jordan and Bella. One great grandson Anthony Francisco. Five sisters Josefina Estrada, Lucy Estrada (Tony), Mary Estrada, Alicia Smith (Bob), Rebecca Quinn ( Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews. After high school Frank was drafted into The U.S. Army. He served as a sergeant with the 101st Airborne. After being wounded in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star and the Purple Heart Medal which he was most proud of. After returning home from Vietnam he pursued his education at UTEP and EPCC in engineering. He worked for the Department of the Army under the Directorate of Public works for 33 years. After retiring in 2013 he enjoyed spending his free time with his family and friends. Frank will be remembered as a great dad, brother, uncle, grandpa, papa and friend, with a sense of humor like none other. He had an immense love for his family and most of all his grandkids and great grandson. The family would like to thank all the medical staff @ WBAMC for everything they did for our dad. Especially but not limited to Dr. Alexander, his oncology team and all the wonderful staff on the 9th floor. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 5-9 pm with a vigil at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be Wednesday May 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 1:00 pm with interment to follow in Fort. Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be: Frank Hernandez, Isaac Hernandez, David Estrada, Patrick Estrada, Rolando Gandara, Thomas Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers: Hector Lopez, Reggie Payne, Ricardo Gandara, Dominick Estrada, Louis Sublasky, Tony Sublasky, Bob Smith, Bill Quinn, Jose Magallanes & Eddie Jimenez. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home- Carolina.