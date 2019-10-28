|
Francisco Garcia, Jr.
El Paso - Francisco Garcia, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was a dedicated family man, a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas, and a proud graduate of Bowie High School ( Class of 69 ). He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years; Liz Garcia, mother; Julieta Garcia, son; Francisco, daughters; Cecy and Diane, six grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019