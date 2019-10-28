Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco Garcia Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francisco Garcia Jr. Obituary
Francisco Garcia, Jr.

El Paso - Francisco Garcia, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was a dedicated family man, a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas, and a proud graduate of Bowie High School ( Class of 69 ). He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years; Liz Garcia, mother; Julieta Garcia, son; Francisco, daughters; Cecy and Diane, six grandchildren, and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francisco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now