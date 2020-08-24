1/1
Francisco H. Carrizales
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francisco H. Carrizales

El Paso - Francisco Carrizales 87, was born on October 10th, 1932 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He passed on August 14th, 2020.

Francisco Carrizales was a man that was gentle, kind and loving. He was a man who worked hard and always put his family at the forefront of his life, he epitomized what a family man truly is and he set a great example for how to be an amazing person.

Francisco moved to the United States in 1949 seeking for a better life. He met and married his wife Elva Carrizales in 1965 who predeceased him in 1988. Francisco and Elva welcomed two beautiful daughters, who were the most important part of his life. He remarried in July of 1997 to Juana Carrizales.

From 1969-1972 Francisco lived in Chicago to work on the Sears tower, one of the tallest buildings in the world, he was always so proud to have worked on such a historic project.

He loved to pick pecans and give them out to all of his friends and family. He enjoyed watering his garden and keeping his plants happy. He enjoyed watching his favorite old western movies and daily novelas. He often cherished spending time with family; whether it was taking his grandkids to the park and for some McDonald's, or just coloring with his grandkids and daughters, he cherished it all.

Francisco is survived by his wife, Juana Carrizales, his daughters; Rosie Tirres— Martin (Husband), and Lilly Davila— Luis (Husband) and his five grandchildren; Kassandra— Rick (Husband), Adrian, Johnny, Nickie, and Luis.

The funeral services will be on Thursday, August 27th, they will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved