Francisco H. CarrizalesEl Paso - Francisco Carrizales 87, was born on October 10th, 1932 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He passed on August 14th, 2020.Francisco Carrizales was a man that was gentle, kind and loving. He was a man who worked hard and always put his family at the forefront of his life, he epitomized what a family man truly is and he set a great example for how to be an amazing person.Francisco moved to the United States in 1949 seeking for a better life. He met and married his wife Elva Carrizales in 1965 who predeceased him in 1988. Francisco and Elva welcomed two beautiful daughters, who were the most important part of his life. He remarried in July of 1997 to Juana Carrizales.From 1969-1972 Francisco lived in Chicago to work on the Sears tower, one of the tallest buildings in the world, he was always so proud to have worked on such a historic project.He loved to pick pecans and give them out to all of his friends and family. He enjoyed watering his garden and keeping his plants happy. He enjoyed watching his favorite old western movies and daily novelas. He often cherished spending time with family; whether it was taking his grandkids to the park and for some McDonald's, or just coloring with his grandkids and daughters, he cherished it all.Francisco is survived by his wife, Juana Carrizales, his daughters; Rosie Tirres— Martin (Husband), and Lilly Davila— Luis (Husband) and his five grandchildren; Kassandra— Rick (Husband), Adrian, Johnny, Nickie, and Luis.The funeral services will be on Thursday, August 27th, they will be private.