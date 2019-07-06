Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Francisco Hernandez Iii


1946 - 2019
Francisco Hernandez Iii Obituary
Francisco Hernandez III

El Paso - On Thursday, July4th 2019 Francisco Hernandez III loving husband of 49 years and father of three passed away at age 72. Francisco was born on August 5, 1946 in El Paso, TX to Francisco Hernandez II and Julia Hernandez. Francisco was preceded in death by his father, Francisco II, his mother, Julia and his sister Ema Hernandez. He is survived by his wife Maria, his three children, Francisco IV (Laura), Angel( Lourdes) and Christina (David) his six grandkids Renee, Joshua, Jonathan, Chino, Kaitlyn and Jordyn. And 4 step grandchildren (Andy, Jackie, Matthew, Jayden) and sister Yolanda Grado (Lico) He will forever be missed. Visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment followed at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Published in El Paso Times on July 6, 2019
