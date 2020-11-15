Francisco Javier Changuin (Pancho)



El Paso - Francisco Javier Changuin passed away on November 6, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born in San Francisco Del Oro, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 11, 1956 and was the youngest of seven siblings. His parents were Manuela, a native Chihuahuan and Francisco, Sr., an immigrant from China.



In 1975, Francisco graduated from high school and attended college at La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and met the love of his life, Sofia. After graduating from college with high honors and a degree in Economics, Francisco and Sofia started a family. They relocated to El Paso, Texas in 1983 to pursue a better future for their family.



Francisco is survived by his loving wife of forty-one years, Sofia Changuin and five children: Yurei Changuin, Sandy Salazar (husband Jason), Yvette Changuin Humble, Javier Changuin and Nelly Changuin. He also is survived by four grandchildren: Liczy Changuin, Jiao and Mei Changuin Humble, and Noah Salazar; his siblings: Carmen Gerber, Blanca Changuin, Norma Sandoval, Emma Lutschwagger, Veronica Gaffner and Humberto Changuin as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Francisco is preceded in death by his parents.



Francisco loved spending time with family. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, being outdoors, playing chess, acoustic guitar and collecting knick knacks. His selfless and kind disposition inspired his loyalty as a friend and meant he was always lending a hand to whomever he could help. Francisco embraced his Mexican and Chinese heritage and carried on the culture and the legacy of his parents. Francisco listened to his parents' Spanish and Chinese music every Saturday morning and passed this tradition down to his children.



Francisco's visitation will be held at Perches Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 6pm to 9pm with a rosary at 6:30pm. A private burial will be held on Monday at Evergreen Cemetery for his immediate family.









