Francisco Juan Natali Agostini
El Paso - Francisco Juan Natali-Agostini ("Lelo", "Franco", "Natali')
"Francisco Juan Natali-Agostini, 60, resident of Chaparral, New Mexico, passed March 24, 2020 at Sierra Medical Center, El Paso, Texas. Francisco was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on June 11, 1959 to Francisco Javier NataliBartolomei and Virginia Agostini-Rivera.
He served in the United States Army for 22 years and is a Pershing Gulf War Veteran.
Francisco was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His love was unconditional; his knowledge was great and his kindness unbeatable. He was a man with a great heart and kindest person, a man of his word, and friend to all. He was a problem solver, and when asked for advice he always seems to have the right answers. Francisco was a strong advocate of "quality vs. quantity" of life. He was the neighborhood "tool master", he had tools that he didn't even know what they were used for. His interests "included auto mechanics, buying and fixing cars, and match box cars collector. He was a coffee lover. ... Anytime you came visit him he would offer you coffee and he wouldn't take no for an answer.
Favorite song ... "I Did it My Way"
Favorite sayings: "Que se joda", "This too shall pass", "Jodio pero no es tu culpa"
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Doris, his sisters Carmen Ana and Marta Natali, his brother Antonio Natali, his daughter Jeannette, son, Francisco and spouse Etni Roca, stepdaughter Brenda Curbelo and spouse Sedinoel Diaz, stepson Michael Fonseca and spouse Maggie, nephews Carlos Lugo and Abnel Berrios, 6 grandkids, Jesus Emanuel Natali, Jovanni Fonseca, Yamaris Cordero, Sirelys Diaz, Michael Fonseca Jr., Carissa Casas; and 3 great grandkids, Annabel, Carson and Trent.
He is predeceased by his parents Francisco and Virginia, and his sisters Sonia Ester and Maria Elena Natali.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020